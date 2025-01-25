Companies
Sacred waters and rituals: How startups are cashing in on the virtual Kumbh rush
Samiksha Goel , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 25 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Startups are harnessing the spiritual rush at the Maha Kumbh Mela to innovate and profit. From selling bottled Ganga water to providing virtual pujas, these companies are bridging the gap between tradition and technology.
“Conduct sacred rituals in MahaKumbh from anywhere in the world!" says the homepage of spiritual-tech startup Sri Mandir.
