Kunal Shah, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal among most active angel investors3 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 09:45 PM IST
Shah has been appearing on the list of top five angels (by volumes) for the last three years. In 2021, he topped with 108 deals.
BENGALURU : Kunal Shah, founder of fintech unicorn Cred was India’s most active angel investor with 54 bets in 2022, followed by wearables brand boAt’s co-founder Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal, founder of Mumbai-based People Group, the parent of matrimony portal Shaadi.com, according to data from startup and private deal intelligence platform Tracxn.