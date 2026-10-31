Lab Rats series: Activating ‘natural killers’ for cancer with Zumutor

Mumbai: When Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues chose novel drug discovery over scaling a biosimilars business, she took on a much harder problem: developing novel biologics in an ecosystem built largely around generics and biosimilars. More than a decade later, her second startup, Zumutor Biologics, is testing whether that bet can deliver scientific progress—and returns for investors.
“Scale was not my cup of tea,” said Iyer. Her preference for research and development (R&D) led her away from expanding her first venture and towards the riskier pursuit of novel drug discovery.