Laptops get AI chips, smart software engines to boost efficacy1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:51 PM IST
Experts believe that AI engines will help PC makers market laptops better for enterprise buyers and developers too, even though this may not have an immediate impact on the demand for PCs.
NEW DELHI : Earlier this year, Chinese laptop maker Lenovo unveiled four gaming laptops with an embedded artificial intelligence (AI) -powered chip called Lenovo LA AI. Combined with Lenovo AI Engine+, the chip will allow the laptop to automatically tune the system’s performance using machine learning (ML) technology.
