Bengaluru-based startup on Wednesday announced that more than a dozen of employees will be sacked in the coming days. After laying off, the co-founders also urged recruiters to contact them to hire the fired workers. One of Yougotfam's founders, Sambhav Jain shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“One of the most difficult things to do as a founder is to let people go. Today was a tough day as we had to let go 18 members of the Fam across functions. Parting ways is never easy, especially for a people-first organisation like ours, where everyone is emotionally connected," Sambhav Jain wrote on the microblogging site. He said the founders are super proud of their ‘super passionate’ team that has been built over the years. “Apart from all the things we’ve done and accomplished as a company, the thing that I and @iamkushtaneja are most proud of is the super passionate team that we have built over the years," Jain said.

Sambhav Jain asserted that the founders will not be able to offer any role in the company to ‘sacked employees’ due to their shift in focus from hyper-growth to sustainability.

“Given the shift in focus of the company from hyper-growth to sustainability, we wouldn’t have been able to provide these people with a role in the company that could justify their personal growth, could fuel the fire to their passion, and most importantly joy at work," he said.

Wishing them luck for doing good in the future, the co-founder wrote, “We have all the compassion for them and are confident that these people will build amazing things wherever they go, and wish everyone the best in life. If you’re looking to hire people in EPD and Growth functions, please DM. Will be happy to share and refer relevant profiles."

Sambhav Jain's business partner, Taneja, also expressed his disappointment over their decision to sack 18 employees from the company.