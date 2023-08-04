Layoff drive: ‘DM if you are looking for…’, Bengaluru Startup's request to hire fired workers2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Bengaluru-based startup lays off employees, co-founders encourage recruiters to hire them.
Bengaluru-based startup on Wednesday announced that more than a dozen of employees will be sacked in the coming days. After laying off, the co-founders also urged recruiters to contact them to hire the fired workers. One of Yougotfam's founders, Sambhav Jain shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Sambhav Jain asserted that the founders will not be able to offer any role in the company to ‘sacked employees’ due to their shift in focus from hyper-growth to sustainability.
“Given the shift in focus of the company from hyper-growth to sustainability, we wouldn’t have been able to provide these people with a role in the company that could justify their personal growth, could fuel the fire to their passion, and most importantly joy at work," he said.
Wishing them luck for doing good in the future, the co-founder wrote, “We have all the compassion for them and are confident that these people will build amazing things wherever they go, and wish everyone the best in life. If you’re looking to hire people in EPD and Growth functions, please DM. Will be happy to share and refer relevant profiles."
Sambhav Jain's business partner, Taneja, also expressed his disappointment over their decision to sack 18 employees from the company.
“Today was an extremely sad day for us as 18 of our FamStars had to leave. We are forever grateful for their contributions in building the Fam!" Taneja wrote on X.
He also requested recruiters to DM the founders if they are looking for ‘super passionate’ and ‘extraordinary folks’ for their team.