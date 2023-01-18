Layoffs at startups continue in 2023 amid funding winter

Severely impacted by the post-pandemic return to physical classes, edtech startups have continued retrenchments in 2023. For instance, edtech unicorn Lead School sacked nearly 60 employees early this month after firing 100 employees in August, while UpGrad-owned Harappa Education sacked 70 employees or 35% of its 200-strong workforce. More layoffs are likely at the company, the human resources department had told parting employees.Unacademy-owned Relevel, too, fired 40 employees, or roughly 20% of its workforce so far in 2023, as it pivots to a test product app called NextLevel. Massive layoffs across sectors come after a blockbuster 2021 when startups collectively raised more than $35 billion in venture capital funding. 2022 saw VC funding drop 30% to around $24 billion, according to data by Venture Intelligence.