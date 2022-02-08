Network FP, a community-driven knowledge platform has recently completed raising capital to fund the development of an end-to-end edutech platform for financial advisers and distributors. In all, 99 of India’s leading professionals who are also members of Network FP have participated in the Series A round, Network FP said in a release.

Professional education in this space is very elementary, highly unstructured and sporadic in nature. Network FP intends to fill the gap with its well-researched and highly practical knowledge programs supported by a robust tech-enabled knowledge platform.

Sadique Neelgund, founder of Network FP said “With this funding and support, we are set to revolutionize the financial advisory space in India by unleashing the power of knowledge, technology and community. India has a critical need to bring professionalism to the financial intermediation space. With over 11 years in learning and development specific to this industry, we are well-positioned to bring in this change."

India has over 3 crore families with an income of ₹10 lakh and above. Such families need professional money managers as the majority of them don’t have time or required skills/knowledge to manage money, investments and insurance on their own. Assuming a professional can comfortably manage 100-200 families each, there is a need for 2 lakh professionals in India. Network FP also aims to build India’s first directory of qualified knowledge-driven professionals whom the public can trust and work with confidence, as per the press release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.