Leading financial advisers invest in Network FP to build edutech platform

India has over 3 crore families with an income of ₹10 lakh and above. Such families need professional money managers as the majority of them don’t have time or required skills/knowledge to manage money, investments and insurance on their own. Assuming a professional can comfortably manage 100-200 families each, there is a need for 2 lakh professionals in India. Network FP also aims to build India’s first directory of qualified knowledge-driven professionals whom the public can trust and work with confidence, as per the press release.