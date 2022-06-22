Leap, a study abroad platform, raises $75 million in Series D round

The round saw participation from new investors Steadview Capital and Paramark Ventures along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India
Leap, a study abroad platform, has raised $75 million ( ₹585 Cr) in Series D funding led by Owl Ventures. As per the press release, the round saw participation from new investors Steadview Capital and Paramark Ventures along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. The start-up has now raised over $150 million in equity since it was founded in 2019.
The company runs LeapScholar, LeapFinance, and Yocket, calling it an international student mobility platform. In addition to providing services including test prep for IELTS, TOEFL, SAT, etc., admissions and visa counselling, the company give financial offerings like international student loans, international bank accounts, credit cards, and money remittance services.
Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder of Leap shared, “Students love our truly unique one-stop approach to meeting their international education needs. This combined with the overall strong rebound in international student outflows post-covid has led to exponential growth for us. Over the next couple of years, more than five million students are expected to cross an international border to fulfil their global dreams. With the backing of marquee global investors, we continue to march forward on our mission to democratize access to quality global education and make these dreams a reality"
Amit Patel, Managing Director, Owl Ventures said, “Owl is thrilled to be working with Leap to create a transformative company that will impact generations of students around the world in their pursuit to access and afford high-quality international education opportunities. By simplifying an otherwise overwhelming process and helping students navigate all the steps of counselling, test-prep, and financing, Leap is well-positioned to support the increasing demand to go and study abroad as more countries and companies around the world are becoming further integrated into the global economy."
Commenting on the company’s plans, Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of Leap shared, “Having built the underlying infrastructure for global student mobility, we are now able to scale rapidly across multiple dimensions. We have launched many industry-first products and experiences to make the student journey seamless. Ensuring student success has been our mission and we will continue to deepen our existing offerings and launch newer ones in the months ahead."