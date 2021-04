New Delhi: Learning aid startup Playshifu has raised $17 million from a group of venture funds, including Inventus Capital, in its series B round of funding.

While Inventus Capital India led the round, Inflexor Ventures joined as a new investor, and Chiratae Ventures and Bharat Innovation Fund participated again.

Before Tuesday's fund raise, the four-year-old startup had earlier raised $8.5 million.

The fresh funding will be utilised for product expansion from the existing 10 to 30 in the next 18 months, explore new markets, increase its team and improve marketing, Playshifu co-founder and chief executive Vivek Goyal said in a telephonic interview.

PlayShifu offers physical-digital learning toys for 3-10 year olds to aid early learning skills.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via