Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Learning aid startup Playshifu raises $17 million

Learning aid startup Playshifu raises $17 million

Premium
PlayShifu offers physical-digital learning toys for 3-10 year olds to aid early learning skills. Photo: iStockphoto
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The fresh funding will be utilised for product expansion from the existing 10 to 30 in next 18 months, explore new markets, increase its team and improve marketing

New Delhi: Learning aid startup Playshifu has raised $17 million from a group of venture funds, including Inventus Capital, in its series B round of funding.

New Delhi: Learning aid startup Playshifu has raised $17 million from a group of venture funds, including Inventus Capital, in its series B round of funding.

While Inventus Capital India led the round, Inﬂexor Ventures joined as a new investor, and Chiratae Ventures and Bharat Innovation Fund participated again.

TRENDING STORIES See All

While Inventus Capital India led the round, Inﬂexor Ventures joined as a new investor, and Chiratae Ventures and Bharat Innovation Fund participated again.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Before Tuesday's fund raise, the four-year-old startup had earlier raised $8.5 million.

The fresh funding will be utilised for product expansion from the existing 10 to 30 in the next 18 months, explore new markets, increase its team and improve marketing, Playshifu co-founder and chief executive Vivek Goyal said in a telephonic interview.

PlayShifu offers physical-digital learning toys for 3-10 year olds to aid early learning skills.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.