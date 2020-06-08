Legal startups see spike in enquiries as laid-off employees seek options

If an employee seeks legal protection, he or she needs to prove that the service termination is a breach of the employment contract. Most people are unable to do so. Bengaluru-based legal practitioner Ayantika Mandal too has observed a surge calls and complaints about termination without reason, unpaid dues, or offer letters not being honoured. These enquiries have gone up from once a fortnight to one a day during the lockdown but often there’s little people can do beyond demanding the final settlement. She says people should always ask for legal help if there are parts of a contract they do not understand before they sign it. “They can pay a little to lawyers or get friends who understand legal terminology to check it," she says.