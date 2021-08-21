This SPV has a focus on B2B (business-to-business) commercial disputes, in which both parties are businesses fighting over a commercial dispute such as Breach of Contract Disputes, Recovery Claims, Partnership Disputes, Unfair Competition Claim, Term-sheet Disputes, Cross Border Transactions Disputes, Taxation Disputes, Intellectual Property Disputes, etc. The SPV will have a life cycle of 36 months (extendable by 24 months). Still, the distributions will start happening to the investors as and when the invested cases resolve, approximately starting 12 months from the SPV's closure.