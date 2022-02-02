LegalPay raises fund from Hedonova as part of pre-Series A round

“We appreciate the commendable strength and vison of Hedonova in international alternative investment space. The deep-expertise that Hedonova brings on the table for massive 12+ asset classes is something we look forward to partner and grow together at exponential pace. We are aggressively growing in the Indian market and such strategic partnerships will not only fuel our growth at a faster pace but also provide investors with more opportunities to invest," said Kundan Shahi, founder and CEO, LegalPay.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}