The capital raised will be used to on-lend business loan to the MSME segment, thus empowering it to augment their operations.
Lendingkart on Friday said it has raised ₹50 crore through issuances of non-convertible debentures and market-linked debentures. The company raised ₹20 crore from InCred Capital Financial Services Private Limited and ₹30 crore from Yubi (formerly CredAvenue) and other investors.