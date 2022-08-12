OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Lendingkart raises 50 crore from Incred, Yubi among others
Listen to this article

Lendingkart on Friday said it has raised 50 crore through issuances of non-convertible debentures and market-linked debentures. The company raised 20 crore from InCred Capital Financial Services Private Limited and 30 crore from Yubi (formerly CredAvenue) and other investors.

The capital raised will be used to on-lend business loan to the MSME segment, thus empowering it to augment their operations.

“The newly gained funds will help us in reaching out to more entrepreneurs and ensure financial aid for their businesses. With more small and medium businesses coming into the mainstream, the dream of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and “5 trillion economy" will come to reality," said Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and founder, Lendingkart.

Lendingkart was founded in 2014 by Lunia in the working capital space for MSMEs. The fintech company has developed technology tools based on big data analysis and machine learning algorithms that facilitate lenders to evaluate borrower’s creditworthiness and provide other related services.

“With the continued growth path and a sheer commitment to provide working capital loans to small businesses through its platform, Lendingkart is empowering MSMEs in the country and enabling them to create a successful business while bridging the financial gaps," said Lunia.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Lendingkart has raised around 1,100 crores of equity till date from a clutch of international investors, including Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (100% subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient and others.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout