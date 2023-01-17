Lenskart releases third television commercial with filmmaker Karan Johar

NEW DELHI: Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has released its third television commercial in a series of advertisement campaigns featuring filmmaker Karan Johar and the company’s cofounder, Peyush Bansal. The campaign has been conceptualised by comedian and writer Tanmay Bhat and has a comedic overtone.While the first two advertisements are focused on breaking the old-age misconception of “good style equals high price", the third ad shines a spotlight on the firm’s trademark augmented reality feature.Both Johar and Bansal have integrated their real-life personas with the screenplay, the firm said. In the advertisement, Johar calls Bansal to ask if he could store his latest (and largest) eyewear purchase at his house since after having been introduced to the firm’s AR feature, Johar has gone overboard trying and buying eyewear. But the camera pans out to show Johar’s apartment flooded with the glasses.In the previous television commercial, Johar was seen stepping out of his house, calling Bansal’s phone to tell him how everyone at the party liked his eye wear and were inquiring whether he’d started his own luxury eyewear brand. The online eyewear shopping portal reported a revenue of ₹1,561 crore in the financial year 2021-22, a 55% increase over the last financial year. The company reported a net profit of ₹5.6 crore during the period, down 90% from a year ago, as per filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Total expenses stood at ₹1,556 crore.

