Eyewear house Neso Brands around ₹775 crore in its seed fund from several investors, including KKR, Softbank, Alpha Wave Global and Temasek, the company informed on Monday.

Neso, which is a subsidiary of Lenskart, intends to partner and invest in consumer eyewear brands around the world and grow these brands by leveraging synergies across the Lenskart Group to accelerate international expansion. Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal said in a statement, "With this investment in Neso Brands, we want to accelerate our mission of transforming the way people see and experience the world. It is our firm belief that the eyewear brands of today will not be brands of the future. And Neso is our initiative to partner with founders globally to help create eyewear brands of the future."

Neso appoints new CEO

Neso Brands, founded in 2022, also announces that Bjorn Bergstrom has joined the founding team as CEO.

"By investing in the most promising new brands in the industry and leveraging centralized resources across technology, manufacturing and distribution, Neso Brands will be uniquely positioned to scale the eyewear brands of the future. I am very much looking forward to leading the company on this journey and working closely together with our investors and partners" Bergstrom said.

Before joining Neso, he served as chief growth officer and interim chief product and technology Officer for the global fashion brand NA-KD. Based out of Sweden and launched in 2016, NA-KD expanded to more than 100 markets and reached net sales of over USD 200 million in just five years.