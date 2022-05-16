Lenskart-backed Neso Brands raises around 775 crore in seed round

Neso, which is a subsidiary of Lenskart, intends to partner and invest in consumer eyewear brands around the world and grow these brands by leveraging synergies across the Lenskart Group to accelerate international expansion. Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal said in a statement, "With this investment in Neso Brands, we want to accelerate our mission of transforming the way people see and experience the world. It is our firm belief that the eyewear brands of today will not be brands of the future. And Neso is our initiative to partner with founders globally to help create eyewear brands of the future."