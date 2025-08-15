Why QED-backed Leo1 needs a sharp turnaround to stabilise its ship
Mansi Verma 3 min read 15 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Over the past two years, the company has undertaken significant rationalisation, shutting down verticals, scaling back operations in underperforming business lines like its lending business, and laying off staff.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: QED-backed edu-fintech Leo1 is making sweeping cutbacks as it pivots away from its core lending business, seeking to stabilise operations and grow in new segments, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story