BENGALURU : Logistics technology solutions provider LetsTransport said it has onboarded Parijat Rathore, former engineering director of transportation unicorn Rivigo, as its chief technology officer (CTO).

This appointment will further strengthen LetsTransport’s core engineering and product teams with the aim to offer seamless user experience to its customers on the platform.

As a part of his new role, Rathore will be leading the engineering functions at LetsTransport and will be responsible for scaling the company’s engineering team and delivering high-quality products to ensure growth for the company.

"His vast experience in creating scalable superior products will further strengthen our ability to deliver superior experiences to truckers as well as enterprises," said Sudarshan Ravi Jha, chief product officer and co-founder, LetsTransport.

Along with Rathore’s appointment, LetsTransport also plans to hire over 50 individuals to its engineering, data, product and design functions in the next six to eight months.

With over 15 years of experience, Rathore was previously associated with brands like Flipkart, Rivigo and Unicommerce to name a few.

“Currently valued at $215 billion, the logistics sector has a huge potential of growth. As a major part of this sector is still unorganized, India’s cost on logistics stands one of the highest compared to developed countries. This sector needs effective executions, and with government initiatives like ‘Make in India’ this is just the right time to make logistics cost effective and efficient. I am very excited to be part of LetsTransport's growth story," said Rathore , CTO, LetsTransport.

In December last year, LetsTransport had raised close to ₹55 crore as a part of its Series B funding round. Since the fundraise, the company has hired more than 400 employees.

Bengaluru-based LetsTransport, is a last-mile tech-logistics solution provider for intrastate freight deliveries.

The startup caters to sectors across retail, fast moving consumer goods and e-commerce, distribution and third-party logistics (3PL) companies.

LetsTransport has a network of over 100,000 trucks across India. Its clientele include Amazon, Bisleri, JioMart, JSW Cements, Pidilite, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.