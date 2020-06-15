LetsTransport raises Rs10 crore from Stride Ventures

While the logistics sector has been adversely impacted by the lockdown, LetsTransport's claims that its robust business and operating model have helped them navigate the current crisis with ease. This is due to their tech-enabled business processes, large enterprise relationships and the ability of the founders to onboard new clients through their unique offering of on-demand trucking. “We are excited about our partnership with LetsTransport and are fully committed to support the company and its vision going forward," said Ishpreet Gandhi, Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.