LetsVenture hires Nakul Saxena as head of fund strategy

BENGALURU: Early-stage investment platform LetsVenture on Friday announced the appointment of industry veteran Nakul Saxena as part of its leadership team.

In his new role, Saxena will head fund strategy and build the investor side of the marketplace for early-stage investments by individual investors, microfunds as well as for private investor syndicates.

Saxena will work closely with regulators and policymakers, on a need basis, to help with right investor policies, and enable LetsVenture launch micro funds in India focused on investments in healthcare, agritech and deep tech startups. Saxena will also help LetsVenture expand international investor reach.

“I am very excited to be a part of the LetsVenture Team. LetsVenture already has great leadership, and a team with a strong business model in place. The opportunity is to build on this excellent foundation already achieved to grow the current investor base to a million in India and globally in the next 3 years," said Saxena.

Saxena joins LetsVenture from Amazon Web Services where he was part of the public sector team focusing on startups, incubators, and impact funds.

Prior to that, Saxena was the director for policy at think tank iSPIRT where he spearheaded startup policy discussions with centre and states especially.

"LetsVenture is at an inflection point of scale as a platform. In the last year we have witnessed four-fold growth and we believe the potential to unlock capital from high net-worth individuals is still untapped. I am very glad to have Nakul on board to be part of the growth story at LetsVenture," said Shanti Mohan, co-founder and chief executive officer, LetsVenture.

Over the last seven years, startups have raised ₹2,600 crore across more than 429 rounds from LetsVenture. Its marketplace has 29 syndicates, and more than 6,500 angel investors from 52 countries, and 100 micro venture capital funds. LetsVenture is backed by the likes of Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, and Mohandas Pai.

