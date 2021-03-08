LetsVenture launches women angel investor network

“LetsVenture started in 2013 with the aim of democratising access to angel investing; and we have done decently at a group level. For instance, in 2020 alone, we had over 700 angel investors join the platform and 35% of them are new to the asset class and over 45% are ‘professionals and CXOs’. Even within these buckets, the ratio of female participation is abysmally low and we believe there needs to be concerted effort to change this," said Shanti Mohan, chief executive and co-founder, LetsVenture.