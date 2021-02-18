Leverage Edu closes 47 crore fund-raise led by Tomorrow Capital

Leverage Edu closes ₹47 crore fund-raise led by Tomorrow Capital2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 04:47 PM IST
- Tomorrow Capital has invested ₹26.5 crore and existing investors Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners have put in another ₹20.5 crore in this round, half of which had been infused couple of quarters ago. With this, the company has now raised about ₹60 crore across three rounds.
BENGALURU : Leverage Ed-tech Pvt Ltd, which operates LeverageEdu.com, UniValley.com, Ivy100.com and virtual fair platform UniConnect, has completed its Series A fund-raise of ₹47 crore in led by Tomorrow Capital, it said Thursday.
Four-year old Leverage Edu helps students find the right program, destination and think through college education with an employability lens.
Outbound student mobility has increased manifold in the past decade, helping Leverage Edu to grow. It has served over 3000 students this season.
“India is one of the largest global suppliers of international students and yet the biggest brands helping students in their admissions come from destination countries like USA, Canada and Australia, who don't understand the unique perspectives and problems that the Indian student faces. We believe it is inevitable that the next stellar brand in the global cross-border education space will be a home-grown one," said Rohini Prakash, CEO, Tomorrow Capital.
Leverage Edu has two main parts of its business. It counsels students to select the right program, country based on their mentoring workshops, helping them apply to universities and colleges across the world via its student platform OneView, and then subsequently provides them value-added services like education loan, VISA, forex, accommodation options.
Secondly, on the university side, it has a SaaS-enabled platform called Univalley.com, which helps Universities find best-matched talent for their diverse programs.
Leverage Edu founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said, “The latest round of funding will be used to accelerate the company’s strategic expansion into newer markets, bring in more product innovation, and deepen our student-first approach with more focus on pedagogy and student-first tools".
