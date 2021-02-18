Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Leverage Edu closes 47 crore fund-raise led by Tomorrow Capital
The startup counsels students to select the right program, country based on their mentoring workshops, helping them apply to universities and colleges across the world

Leverage Edu closes 47 crore fund-raise led by Tomorrow Capital

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tomorrow Capital has invested 26.5 crore and existing investors Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners have put in another 20.5 crore in this round, half of which had been infused couple of quarters ago. With this, the company has now raised about 60 crore across three rounds.

BENGALURU : Leverage Ed-tech Pvt Ltd, which operates LeverageEdu.com, UniValley.com, Ivy100.com and virtual fair platform UniConnect, has completed its Series A fund-raise of 47 crore in led by Tomorrow Capital, it said Thursday.

Leverage Ed-tech Pvt Ltd, which operates LeverageEdu.com, UniValley.com, Ivy100.com and virtual fair platform UniConnect, has completed its Series A fund-raise of 47 crore in led by Tomorrow Capital, it said Thursday.

Tomorrow Capital has invested 26.5 crore and existing investors Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners have put in another 20.5 crore in this round, half of which had been infused couple of quarters ago. With this, the company has now raised about 60 crore across three rounds.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Tomorrow Capital has invested 26.5 crore and existing investors Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners have put in another 20.5 crore in this round, half of which had been infused couple of quarters ago. With this, the company has now raised about 60 crore across three rounds.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Four-year old Leverage Edu helps students find the right program, destination and think through college education with an employability lens.

Outbound student mobility has increased manifold in the past decade, helping Leverage Edu to grow. It has served over 3000 students this season.

“India is one of the largest global suppliers of international students and yet the biggest brands helping students in their admissions come from destination countries like USA, Canada and Australia, who don't understand the unique perspectives and problems that the Indian student faces. We believe it is inevitable that the next stellar brand in the global cross-border education space will be a home-grown one," said Rohini Prakash, CEO, Tomorrow Capital.

Leverage Edu has two main parts of its business. It counsels students to select the right program, country based on their mentoring workshops, helping them apply to universities and colleges across the world via its student platform OneView, and then subsequently provides them value-added services like education loan, VISA, forex, accommodation options.

Secondly, on the university side, it has a SaaS-enabled platform called Univalley.com, which helps Universities find best-matched talent for their diverse programs.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Leverage Edu founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said, “The latest round of funding will be used to accelerate the company’s strategic expansion into newer markets, bring in more product innovation, and deepen our student-first approach with more focus on pedagogy and student-first tools".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.