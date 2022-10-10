Licious forays into plant-based meat business1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 02:25 PM IST
Uncrave’s plant-based proteins, consisting vegetarian chicken and mutton seekh kebabs, will be initially rolled out in all major metro cities in India
Homegrown meat brand Licious on Monday launched its direct-to-consumer, plant-based meat brand, UnCrave, in line with the company’s plans of diversifying it portfolio, the startup said.