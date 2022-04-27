Licious makes strategic investment in pet food startup Pawfectly Made

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company sees a strong synergy with Pawfectly Made when it comes to offering high-quality fresh products and elevated meaty experience to customers, as per a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pawfectly Made was launched by Arpita Ganesh in 2020. She had earlier founded the lingerie brand Buttercap which was later acquired by Amazon.
Post this deal, Pawfectly will function as a separate entity with its production processes and supply chain, the statement said.
“Pawfectly Made is a good strategic fit for us given the shared vision and synergies across the value chain. The investment will give us access to a unique consumer play and a product portfolio that will complement our existing infrastructure," said Nichelle Kamat, VP Category, Licious.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In March, Licious raised $150 million ( ₹1,146 crore) in an extended Series F round of funding led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital. In October 2021, Licious had raised $52 million from IIFL AMC’s Private Equity Fund at a billion-dollar valuation, making it one of the over 40 startups to enter the unicorn club in 2021.
Before this, Licious raised $192 million in July 2021 at a valuation of around $650 million. That round was led by Temasek Holdings and Multiples Alternate Asset Management.
Its competitor Fresh-to-Home was also in talks to raise capital at a unicorn valuation, VCCircle reported in November.