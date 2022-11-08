Licious names Ajit Narayanan as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Licious appointed Ajit Narayanan as the Chief Product and Technology Officer, (CPTO). Ajit will be spearheading the company’s efforts towards transforming the brand & category through technology first innovations that will transform the overall consumer experience & supply chain management to create a new benchmark for the industry to follow.
Ajit Narayanan comes with over two decades of expertise in building and scaling cutting edge digital products & technology across diverse domains of e-commerce, healthcare, mobile and artificial intelligence and is an inventor on many patents in these domains.
Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-founders, Licious, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ajit to the team. As D2C leaders one of our biggest priorities is devising tech-first solutions that can successfully disrupt not just the Licious ecosystem but also the protein-based food space. Ajit’s rich experience in building transformative technology is a great match to this vision of ours. We are confident that under his able guidance the tech at Licious will scale newer heights."
Ajit Narayanan, CPTO, Licious, said, "Meat supply chains and storefronts are extremely complex due to the perishability of the product and challenges in ensuring highest levels of quality and service throughout the entire supply chain. It is clear that application of technologies like RFID, IOT, computer vision, predictive analytics and machine learning will highly optimise every part of this complexity, help predict and manage precise production, storage and movement of stock across the phases of farming, sourcing, production and distribution to our consumers to delight them with the best meat and alternative protein products & services. This will be a key driver for Licious's next phase of growth. This technology stack can as well become a first of its kind end-end meat commerce product of the world. I am extremely excited to help chart this journey with Licious who the market leader in this space is."
