UnCrave, a plant-based meat brand by Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd which is also the owner of meat delivery brand Licious, has signed comedian-actor, Vir Das as its brand ambassador.

The actor will also do a campaign for the brand which consists of a series of films, the first of which is titled, ‘Without Meat‘ in which, in his signature style, Das describes a life without meat.

The campaign also marks the launch of a new product by the brand - the ‘Mutt~n Galouti Kebab’.

Simeran Bhasin, business head of the plant-based meat brand said, “Our brand persona has been crafted as a light-hearted brand with a childlike imagination and highly animated expressiveness - much like Das. We’re excited about working with him and believe his brand of humour brings alive the brand message in a simple, relevant and engaging manner. The task of category creation is a long drawn out affair and we intend to have fun while we’re at it."

Vir Das said, “I am a hardcore meat-lover and the very idea of no meat on some days is not an idea in my head. So the association between us is like ‘me’ and ‘funny’. They are simply meant to be."

The campaign has been conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, which includes a series of films where Das addresses various scenarios from a meat-lover’s perspective.

Ameya Kovale, executive director, creative at Tilt Brand Solutions said: “This was a very exciting brief for us since this is a totally new category. We arrived at the simple behavioural insight - we crave for what can’t have. With this in mind, we came up with the idea of ‘no more missing meat’ targeted at meat-lovers for all the times they need to un-crave and who better to express this emotion than Vir Das, in his quirky manner."

While it is still a nascent market, IMARc Group expects that India’s plant-based meat market will grow at a CAGR of 27.8% during 2022-2027.

This week, its competitor, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Blue Tribe has also tied up with Inox CInemas to expand its presence across India to offer vegetarian meals and snack options to its customers.