Licious’ plant-based meat brand UnCrave signs Vir Das as ambassador
The actor will do a campaign for the brand which consists of a series of films, the first of which is titled Without Meat
UnCrave, a plant-based meat brand by Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd which is also the owner of meat delivery brand Licious, has signed comedian-actor, Vir Das as its brand ambassador.
