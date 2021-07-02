BENGALURU: Fresh meat and seafood e-tailer Licious on Friday said it has raised $192 million in a Series F funding round, led by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek and Multiples Private Equity.

Brunei Investment Agency also participated in the round, along with existing investors 3one4 Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments, Vertex Growth Fund, and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India.

With this round, a few early investors have exited Licious.

The Bengaluru-based startup said it will deploy the funds for investment in technology-led supply chain transformation, quality improvement and customer experience elevation along with expanding presence in a greater number of Indian cities, powering the international expansion plan, augmenting capabilities in existing markets, strengthening omni-channel presence and fresh product launches.

Licious also said has seen huge growth of over 500% in the last year and delivered to more than 2 million unique customers till date.

Avendus was the exclusive financial adviser to Licious for the transaction.

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-Founders, Licious, said, “This is just the beginning in our pursuit of building an exemplary and iconic tech-led D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand. There is a massive opportunity to be unlocked in this large $40 billion sector which has hitherto been devoid of safety, innovation, quality and sustainability standards. With rapidly increasing protein consumption being driven by a vast majority of Indian consumers, it was a matter of time before larger global investor community partook in this ambitious and transformative journey."

Temasek and Multiples’s confidence in Licious heralds a watershed moment in the context of the category coming of age and occupying the front row in consumer businesses in the nation, the co-founders said in a statement.

Going ahead, Licious plans to bolster its presence through multiple geographies and channels, deploy better tech and supply chain practices and innovation.

"Abhay and Vivek have revolutionised the purchase of poultry, seafood and meat in the country delighting customers with their promise of quality, freshness and timely delivery. Their obsession with customers and quality gives them an eternal edge to create Licious as a category leader and as one of India’s most admired consumer brand. We are proud to be a partner in this journey," said Sridhar Sankararaman, MD, Multiples.

Licious is present in 14 Indian cities and has around 3,500 employees.

