Licious secures $150 mn in extended Series F round

“Due to Licious’s focus on quality and strong execution, its successfully creating a habituated and loyal customer base. We believe under the leadership of Abhay and Vivek, Licious is best positioned to serve the fresh meat and seafood need of India," said S Sriniwasan, MD at Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd. Kotak has invested in Licious through Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund which has a total corpus of ₹2,000 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}