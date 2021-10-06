Licious turns unicorn with IIFL funding

Bengaluru-based Licious plans to use the funds to launch new product lines in the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook category, steer an omnichannel presence and enter newer smaller cities. “The pace of our growth after the last round of funding earlier this year has accelerated, and we aspire to do several new things in the coming year. Expansion in tier-II cities will be a focus area. We launched in seven small cities last year, and the response has given us the confidence to go to another 20 new tier-II cities the coming year," Hanjura said in an interview.