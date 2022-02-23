Lido asks staff to quit as it winds down ops

Kumar said the company was cutting its ‘per client fee’, which is paid to marketing employees who get customers or leads. Kumar claims he used to get ₹65 per lead, but this was cut to as low as ₹12 in February. “I was getting a feeling that all is not well with the company because we were seeing our fees per lead reducing significantly. But I was not expecting anything like this to happen suddenly. Sahil Sir in the morning (on 5 February) said that ‘I do not want to waste your day, so I am doing this the first thing in the morning’, and that’s how we were told that the company is shutting down and we won’t be getting our salaries," Kumar said.