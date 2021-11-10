Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Life Quest Clubs raises undisclosed sum from GetVantage

Life Quest Clubs raises undisclosed sum from GetVantage

A membership-based digital platform, LQC is personal growth and development platform follows a community-based approach to connect experts with consumers looking for guidance in several professional and personal domain.
2 min read . 01:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Life Quest Clubs will use the fresh capital to enhance its existing user acquisition channels, improve its content creation efforts, and strengthen operations for greater scalability

Mumbai: Digital interactive community platform Life Quest Clubs has raised an undisclosed sum from GetVantage a revenue-based financing fintech platform.

LQC will use the fresh capital to enhance its existing user acquisition channels, improve its content creation efforts, and strengthen operations for greater scalability.

Founded in 2021, LQC was created to make expert guidance easily accessible to people from all walks of life. A membership-based digital platform, LQC is personal growth and development platform follows a community-based approach to connect experts with consumers looking for guidance in several professional and personal domains. It promotes community-centric discussions, where members can seek guidance in careers, relationships, personality, entrepreneurship, parenting and mindfulness from credible mental-health professionals, life coaches, and other certified experts.

Rohan Shah, Life Quest Clubs, founder said, “The investment from GetVantage will help Life Quest Clubs earmark new dawn in the Indian matrix of the Personal Growth and Development industry which is still in its infancy. We are thrilled at the world-class support from GetVantage centered around a frictionless funding experience, and their belief in our vision to make personal growth and development more affordable and accessible to everyone."

The global personal growth and development sector is currently valued at $40 billion and the Indian sector is quickly growing into one of the prominent markets. Life Quest Clubs is India’s only platform that offers a go-to community life solutions and can be accessed via web, iOS and Android. 

The interactive model has hosted elite members like Friday Filmworks, Vallabh Bhansali - ENAM Securities, and Ashish Bhasin - Dentsu International to name a few. 

Bhavik Vasa, founder of GetVantage said, “The pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-learning and experiential learning and Life Quest Clubs is at the cutting edge. We’re thrilled to support Rohan and his team in their quest to supercharge the personal growth and development space across India."

