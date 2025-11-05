Lighthouse Funds-backed Ferns N Petals plans fresh $40 million raise; appoints banker
Summary
The gifting platform, backed by Lighthouse Funds, is in early talks to raise up to $40 million to fuel expansion and strengthen product lines.
MUMBAI : Lighthouse Funds-backed gifting platform Ferns N Petals (FNP) is in early talks to raise up to $40 million from new investors and has appointed Ambit Capital to help with the fundraise, two people familiar with the matter said.
