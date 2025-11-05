Broadly, India’s gifting market is expected to witness significant growth from $75.16 billion in 2024 to reach $92.32 billion over the next 5 years, according to various industry estimates. A bulk of this growth will be driven by the corporate gifting segment and the digital gift card market. Other streams like virtual gifting on Indian short form video platforms are also expected to pick up pace with more users willing to spend through such avenues, Redseer said in a report in 2023.