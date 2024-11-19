Companies
Lightspeed set to lead clean-tech startup SolarSquare’s $30 millon funding round
Summary
- Investors are ramping up their climate tech bets as individuals and firms seek sustainable solutions to address their environmental impact
BENGALURU : Lightspeed Venture Partners is in advanced discussions to lead a $30 million funding round in SolarSquare, a rooftop solar startup, alongside other investors, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
