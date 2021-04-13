LimeChat raises seed funding led by pi Ventures, Stellaris

“We believe that in the next five years, commerce through chat mediums will be comparable if not higher than e-commerce revenues. We deeply analysed why customers drop off from an e-commerce website. It turns out most customers are unhappy with the information overload and involved decision-making needed to buy from an online website. Limiting our focus solely to the e-commerce vertical enabled us to engineer the tailor-made contextual interactions which these customers desire," said Aniket Bajpai, co-founder of LimeChat.