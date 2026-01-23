Mumbai: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund-backed Linux Laboratories, which is focused on central nervous system (CNS)-based domestic formulations, has appointed Avendus as an adviser to facilitate a capital raise, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Chennai-based company aims to raise $50-70 million to fund its expansion plans through organic and inorganic growth, double down on its existing categories and widen its footprint beyond India, the people said on the condition of anonymity. The deal is expected soon, they added.

Avendus and Linux declined to comment on the matter.

If it goes as planned, this will be the second round of external capital in more than four years after Tata Capital’s healthcare fund invested in the company. The fund had invested about $10-13 million in the company in 2021, as per a media report.

This development also comes on the backdrop of an intensely competitive space dominated by Indian generic drug manufacturers and large pharmaceutical firms.

Founded in 2007 by Keerthivasan K. and Ananda Kumar, Linux specializes in niche segments like neurology, psychiatry and cosmetic dermatology.

Over the years, the company has introduced a wide range of evidence-based therapies, and set up a manufacturing unit to gain greater control over quality, supply reliability and innovation in formulations.

In 2020, Linux formed its international business division to take some of its brands and capabilities outside India.

Beyond CNS, its operations span across dermatology, neutraceuticals and cardio and diversified into aesthetics and skin health through the acquisition of the Biomedica cosmetic business. It also acquired key derma brands from India Bulls in 2022 and bought established brands from Cipla to strengthen its presence in dermatology and the cardio- diabetic business unit.

Linux reported revenue of ₹285 crore in FY25, up from ₹250 crore a year earlier. Its profit widened to ₹26 crore compared to ₹17.7 crore in FY24, according to filings accessed by Tofler.

Broadly, the global pharmaceutical market currently stands at about $1.6 trillion, with the Indian market valued at about $55 billion in 2025, according to a report by Bain & Co. This is expected to reach $120-$130 billion in value by 2030 with India’s share increasing to nearly 5% from the current 3% to 3.5%.

The Indian pharma market is unique in that its export market is as large as its domestic market, and both are expected to grow in the foreseeable future, the report added.

Linux competes with Hetero Healthcare, Micro Labs, Biological E, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Gland Pharma, Sandoz, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Cipla across various segments, as per online reports.

