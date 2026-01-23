Tata Capital Healthcare-backed Linux Laboratories hires Avendus as banker to raise up to $70 million
Summary
Linux Laboratories aims to raise $50-70 million to fund its expansion plans through organic and inorganic growth, double down on its existing categories and widen its footprint beyond India
Mumbai: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund-backed Linux Laboratories, which is focused on central nervous system (CNS)-based domestic formulations, has appointed Avendus as an adviser to facilitate a capital raise, two people familiar with the matter said.
