Lithium Urban Technologies acquires SmartCommute

BENGALURU: Mobility solutions provider, Lithium Urban Technologies , on Wednesday said it has acquired end-to-end employee transport software provider, SmartCommute , in a bid to increase its mobility offerings.

The seven-year-old startup provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based platform helping corporates with their employee transportation needs. It offers automated rostering, back-to-back cab routing, trip allocations, and real-time tracking features while helping corporates manage the personal safety of employees during transit, through its platform.

Lithium will be integrating its platform with SmartCommute to expand further into the rich transportation segments including freight and rapid bus transit among others. Lithium will also cater to both electric and non-electric vehicles for its client portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome this stellar team at SmartCommute to become a part of the Lithium family and work towards the cause of providing a seamless commuting experience for our customers. SmartCommute comes with a demonstrated expertise in high-end tech-enabled solutions for smart rostering and AI-enabled routing that can considerably optimize operations and costs for clients. With this acquisition, we aim to expand our presence in the larger transportation and mobility ecosystem and provide full-stack services, going beyond sustainable corporate mobility solutions," said Sanjay Krishnan, founder, Lithium.

Before the pandemic, around 30,000 employees in over 3000 vehicles were commuting on a daily basis on the SmartCommute platform, across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The company’s client portfolio included marquee clients including Capgemini, L&T Infotech, KPIT, and TCS to name a few.

“SmartCommute’s cutting edge technology platform enables substantial cost efficiencies while enhancing employee safety and convenience. Employee transportation is a multi-billion-dollar market in India and Lithium powered with SmartCommute technology will be in a formidable position to become a leader in this market", said Ajit Patil, co-founder, SmartCommute.

At present, Lithium’s technology platform offers telematics, fleet management systems, scheduling, rostering and analytics-based optimisation; and trained and certified drivers. It also owns and operates an electric-vehicle charging network spread across seven cities in India.

