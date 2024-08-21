Livpure secures ₹233 crore from M&G, Ncubate, to expand subscription network
Summary
- The fresh capital will be used to fuel the growth of Livpure's water purifier subscription segment, enabling the company to service more geographies and expand offerings to customers.
MUMBAI : Livpure, a provider of water purification solutions, has raised ₹233 crore in a funding round as it gears up for aggressive growth. The capital was raised from private equity giant M&G Investments and venture capital firm Ncubate Capital Partners.