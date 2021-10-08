BENGALURU: Home interior and renovation platform Livspace on Friday announced key elevations in its technology team, to accelerate growth.

The company said it has elevated Rohit Modi as its group chief technology officer.

In his new role, Modi will be responsible for shaping the company’s global technological vision, leading cutting-edge, market-ready tech solutions across regions and fostering new skills within the organisation tied to big data and analytics. He will continue to report to Livspace co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Anuj Srivastava, as well as to chief operating officer (COO) Ramakant Sharma.

Praveen Kumar, currently vice-president, engineering, at Livspace, has been named as the company’s chief technology officer. In addition to his current role, Kumar will now own key deliverables on platform scalability and performance while driving new growth opportunities through disruptive technologies and innovation.

The company has also elevated Abhishek Kasina, who has been leading product initiatives, to the position of chief product officer. Kasina will lead the evolution of Livspace’s global product portfolio. In addition to strengthening existing offerings, he will further build product strategy and roadmap for the company.

"We, at Livspace, have always invested in building strong leadership teams, recognising and promoting outstanding leadership potential within the company. It gives me immense pleasure to have Rohit, Praveen and Abhishek as part of our core technology team. Their deep experience in all things technology, data and digital products will add immense value and help us consolidate our position as the leading tech platform in the home interiors and renovation industry," said co-founder and COO Ramakant Sharma.

Livspace had recently announced expansion plans across 80 markets, including 60 new market entries across India and 20 Asia Pacific cities. The company plans to invest $50 million to support the expansion and further grow the team overseas.

Livspace also plans to set up 150 design experience centres across Delhi and national capital region, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kochi over the next 18 months, it recently said.

