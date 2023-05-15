Lizzie Chapman, other co-founders of Zest Money resign months after PhonePe acquisition deal fails3 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Move comes two months after a deal to be acquired by PhonePe fell through
NEW DELHI : Two months after a deal to be acquired by Walmart-owned PhonePe fell through, all the three founders of the Bangalore-headquartered digital lending platform ZestMoney have resigned, plunging the eight-year-old company and some 100 employees into uncertainty.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×