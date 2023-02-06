LoanTap raises debt funding from Lighthouse Canton
- The Pune-based startup plans to utilise the current funds raised towards scaling and expansion of its LTFLoW platform
Loantap Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd which operates the digital lending platform Loantap announced on Monday that it has raised $2.9 million ( ₹24 crore) in a debt funding round led by venture debt fund Lighthouse Canton.
