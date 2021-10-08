Log 9 Materials raises $2mn from Petronas Ventures, closes series A+ round

The funds raised from Petronas Ventures along with the funds previously raised in this round will be used by Log 9 to launch and scale the Log 9 InstaCharge Network of electric vehicles --wherein Log 9 has integrated its fast-charging batteries named RapidX Batteries with various 2 Wheeler and 3 Wheeler OEMs in order to create RapidEV variants of their existing vehicles. The start-up plans to deploy around 5000 vehicles in the next 6 months within its InstaCharge Network.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}