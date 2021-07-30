BENGALURU: Gurugram-based supply chain startup 3SC has raised $15 million as a part of its Series B funding round led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund.

According to the company, the fundraise will be used to scale 3SC’s domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company also plans to use the proceeds from the fundraise to strengthen its existing software as a service (SaaS) and analytics-based supply chain management solutions, through both organic and inorganic routes.

"This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies. With strong industry tailwinds towards digitization and our capitalized balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth," said Lalit Das, founder and chief executive officer, 3SC.

Nine-year-old 3SC offers supply chain analytics solutions to blue-chip clientele across pharma, healthcare, industrials, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and e-commerce industries.

Through its solutions, 3SC helps clients in planning and distributing their products by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. It also helps in management of supply chain and logistics services for these clients.

“With the onset of covid, the global supply chain management industry is ripe for modernization and 3SC is uniquely positioned as an end-to-end execution plus analytics service provider 3SC’s smart logistics solutions also play a crucial role in decarbonization of the transportation sector, which contributes more than a quarter of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions," said Raj Pai, managing partner at GEF Capital Partners.

Through leveraging its technology and analytics offerings, 3SC looks to help in significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in supply chains.

