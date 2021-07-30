Logistics startup 3SC raises $15 million in Series B funding

"This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies. With strong industry tailwinds towards digitization and our capitalized balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth," said Lalit Das, founder and chief executive officer, 3SC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}