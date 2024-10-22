Companies
Logistics startup Porter eyes more small cities for growth
Summary
- The company, which is currently present in about 22 cities, including 7-8 metro cities, is looking to expand to nearly 40 cities in the coming years, Uttam Digga, co-founder and CEO of Porter, said.
Bengaluru-based logistics startup Porter is looking to double its domestic geographical presence in the next 3-4 years, even as it seeks to expand its international operations beyond Dubai, a market it entered last year.
