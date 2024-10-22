Talking about the strategy in approaching tier-2 markets, Digga said that given the local context, it needs to make certain tweaks in the product market and the product. “There are certain cost structures which you need to question when you enter these markets. So, your marketing channel makes changes, your strategy (too). You need to question your variable cost hard because in smaller markets, the ticket size becomes smaller and you need to make sense out of the business with the smaller-ticket size," he added.