Mumbai: Lok Capital, an early-to-growth stage investment firm, has raised $130 million in the first tranche of its fifth fund with a targeted corpus of $200 million-250 million as it looks to deepen its focus in core areas including financial services and climate transition segments, a top executive said.
The bulk of the capital is from international investors constituting development finance institutions, fund-of-funds, insurance companies and large global family offices, Rajat Bansal, managing director and partner at Lok Capital, told Mint in an interview.